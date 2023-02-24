British Airways owner IAG returns to profit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British Airways owner IAG has returned to profit as the airline industry continues to rebound from Covid-19.

The company said it made an operating profit before exceptional items of 1.26 billion euro (£1.1 billion) in 2022, a swing from a 2.97-billion-euro (£2.62 billion) loss the year before.

This year, the business expects to make between 1.8 billion and 2.3 billion euro (£1.59 billion to £2.03 billion).

Revenue also soared in 2022, from 8.45 billion euro (£7.45 billion) in 2021 to 23.07 billion euro (£20.33 billion)

IAG announced on Thursday night it has agreed to buy the remaining 80% of shares it does not own in Spain’s third largest airline Air Europa for 400 million euro (£353 million).