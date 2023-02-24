Jump to content

British Airways owner IAG returns to profit

Neil Lancefield
Friday 24 February 2023 07:34
British Airways owner IAG has returned to profit as the airline industry continues to rebound from Covid-19 (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

British Airways owner IAG has returned to profit as the airline industry continues to rebound from Covid-19.

The company said it made an operating profit before exceptional items of 1.26 billion euro (£1.1 billion) in 2022, a swing from a 2.97-billion-euro (£2.62 billion) loss the year before.

This year, the business expects to make between 1.8 billion and 2.3 billion euro (£1.59 billion to £2.03 billion).

Revenue also soared in 2022, from 8.45 billion euro (£7.45 billion) in 2021 to 23.07 billion euro (£20.33 billion)

IAG announced on Thursday night it has agreed to buy the remaining 80% of shares it does not own in Spain’s third largest airline Air Europa for 400 million euro (£353 million).

