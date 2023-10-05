Jump to content

British Airways pilots to vote on pay offer after ‘agreement in principle’

The pilots’ union Balpa will now ballot its members.

Alan Jones
Thursday 05 October 2023 15:54
A British Airways flight coming into land at Heathrow Airport (Jonathan Brady/PA)
British Airways has reached a deal in principle for pay increases for its pilots for the next few years.

The airline announced “an agreement in principle” for the pay award from 2023-27.

A spokesperson said: “The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) will now ballot its members on the agreement in principle.

“The pay offer builds on a number of pay and reward changes made in 2022 to support colleagues throughout the business at a time of ongoing cost-of-living pressures.”

