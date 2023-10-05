British Airways pilots to vote on pay offer after ‘agreement in principle’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British Airways has reached a deal in principle for pay increases for its pilots for the next few years.

The airline announced “an agreement in principle” for the pay award from 2023-27.

A spokesperson said: “The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) will now ballot its members on the agreement in principle.

“The pay offer builds on a number of pay and reward changes made in 2022 to support colleagues throughout the business at a time of ongoing cost-of-living pressures.”