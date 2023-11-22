Bus drivers suspend strike action after pay offer improved

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strike action on Glasgow’s buses has been suspended after an improved pay offer was received.

Unite the union confirmed more than 1,200 bus drivers involved in the dispute have received a fresh offer from First Glasgow.

The offer was formally put to the union on Wednesday after a further round of talks with conciliation service Acas.

The union said a strike due to begin on Friday has been suspended and the offer will be put to the membership.

Unite industrial officer Willie Thomson said: “Following intense conciliation talks with First Bus, a significantly improved pay offer has been put to the workforce.

“Unite’s 1,200 drivers will be balloted on the new offer and we have agreed to suspend the forthcoming industrial action until this process is complete.”

A spokesperson for First Bus Scotland said: “Following further talks with union representatives, we can confirm a new offer will be put forward to union members for ballot by Unite with unanimous recommendation of acceptance.

“As a result, the planned industrial action between Friday November 24 and Friday December 1 has been cancelled.

“We appreciate the uncertainty this will have caused our customers and employees and wish to thank them for their patience while the discussions took place.

“All First Bus services across Greater Glasgow will operate as planned.”

Drivers had previously voted 99% in favour of strike action after a pay offer the union claimed was significantly below that given to other drivers across First Group’s UK operations.