Card Factory bounces back to profit as high street sales recover
Shares in the high street retailer moved higher in early trading on Tuesday.
Card Factory has swung back to a profit for the past half-year after the relaxation of pandemic restrictions helped sales surge.
Shares in the high street retailer moved higher in early trading on Tuesday.
The London-listed firm posted a pre-tax profit of £14.3 million for the six months to July, rebounding from a £6.5 million loss over the same period a year earlier.
It came as revenues lifted by 69.4% to £198 million for the six month period, compared with the previous year.
This was driven by an 81.8% jump in store revenues following a “shift of customer spend back towards the high street”.
The retailer held firm on its outlook for the full financial year following good sales momentum, despite highlighting cost-of-living pressures and the current inflationary backdrop.
Card Factory said it expects to be able to continue to manage cost inflation through “targeted price increases” and measures to improve efficiency.
Darcy Willson-Rymer, chief executive officer of the company, said: “We are pleased to report a strong performance through the half which reflects continued good momentum within the business, as well as the reversal of lockdown trends with customers choosing to return to the high street.
“The pronounced shift in spend back towards stores supports our continued conviction in the value of our store estate within our customer proposition and as an enabler in our omnichannel ambitions.
“Whilst we remain mindful of the challenging economic backdrop as we head towards the Christmas season, we feel well placed to navigate this and retain our focus on transitioning Card Factory to a market leading omnichannel retailer of cards and gifts.”
Shares in the company improved by 1.4% to 46.05p in early trading.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.