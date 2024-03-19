Jump to content

Carmaker JLR to recruit 250 electrification engineers

Forty of the new recruits will work on advances energy storage systems and battery cell designs.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 19 March 2024 09:19
The jobs will be created in the West Midlands (David Jones/PA)
Luxury carmaker JLR is recruiting 250 electrification engineers to work at two of its sites.

The engineers will be based at factories in Gaydon and Whitley in the West Midlands, working on the next generation of pure electric vehicles launching by 2030.

JLR said 40 of the new recruits will be battery engineers, working on advanced energy storage systems, battery cell design, and cell stack assemblies.

Thomas Mueller, JLR executive director of product engineering, said: “As we continue to invest in our facilities, we are now seeking very talented people to help us develop advancements in propulsion technology that will underpin our next generation modern luxury vehicles.”

Freddy Gunnarsson, JLR cell design manager, said: “We are ramping up our work, converting cutting-edge science into battery propulsion systems that offer our clients unique driving and charging experiences, expected of modern luxury vehicles.

“This is an exciting opportunity for battery chemistry experts to help define the next generation of electrical powertrains.”

