Christmas shoppers urged to support Small Business Saturday

The annual event hails the contribution such firms make to communities and the economy.

Alan Jones
Friday 03 December 2021 10:20
Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend (PA)
Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend (PA)
(PA Wire)

Shoppers are being urged to support small businesses as they face fresh uncertainty heading into the crucial festive trading period.

Organisers of this weekend’s Small Business Saturday have called for a significant show of support and to use the annual event as a chance to recognise the contribution of independent businesses to communities during lockdown.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We all need to show small businesses our love this weekend. Not only do they make a massive contribution to our economy, but an immeasurable difference to all our lives.

“Despite demonstrating incredible entrepreneurialism and agility, alongside the support they’ve shown staff, customers and communities, many are still facing a really tough time.

“Small Business Saturday is a fantastic chance to get behind these firms and say a big ‘thank-you’ for how amazing they are.”

Recommended

Research by Small Business Saturday supporter American Express found that while small business confidence is starting to rebound, ongoing challenges include the cost of goods, rising energy prices and product shortages.

An estimated £1.1 billion was spent with small businesses across the UK on the same day last year.

Small business minister Paul Scully said: “From the pubs, restaurants and shops that make our high streets tick, to leisure and personal care services – like the hairdresser who saved my post-lockdown blushes last year – small businesses are at the heart of our way of life.

“I urge everyone to shop safely and back their local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

“The Government is leading the way, supporting firms with ground-breaking new schemes like Help to Grow: Digital, which will help our hardworking business leaders to level up with discounted software and free tech support.”

Christmas shoppers are being encouraged to support small businesses (PA)
(PA Wire)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I’m proud to once again support Small Business Saturday – a day when we can all show our support for the independent and locally-run shops, cafes, restaurants and other small businesses that make our city what it is.

“This is more important now than ever before, when so many small businesses have suffered such a difficult year once again. Join me and millions of people across London and the UK as we support the small businesses that make our communities thrive.”

Recommended

Many of the UK’s six million small businesses take part in the day by hosting events, offering promotions, and collaborating with local councils, community groups and business owners.

This year, more local events are expected, as councils and business groups hold festive markets, light displays and fun days to mark Small Business Saturday, as well as offering free parking in town centres.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in