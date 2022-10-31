Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Coffinmakers at Co-op factory ‘resolute’ in taking strike action for fair pay

The industrial action is expected to last until November 7, with further strikes planned if a resolution is not reached.

Rebecca McCurdy
Monday 31 October 2022 11:59
Production has stopped at the Co-op’s only UK factory, based in Glasgow, as workers walk out over pay (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)
Production has stopped at the Co-op’s only UK factory, based in Glasgow, as workers walk out over pay (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)

Coffinmakers at the Co-op’s only factory in the UK are “resolute” in their campaign for an improved pay offer as workers kick off a week of strike action.

Production has come to an end at the facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, as staff rejected a pay offer which their union, Unite, said is a “real-terms” pay cut.

Willie Thomson, the union’s regional officer, said the offer equated to less than 5% when compared with the rate of inflation, according to the retail price index (RPI), at 12.3%.

The walk-out is expected to last until November 7 – however, the Co-op, one of the UK’s largest funeral directors, was notified of further industrial action, beginning on November 14, if the dispute has not been settled.

The Co-op previously said the strikes will have “no impact” on their ability to support bereaved families, and said a strong supply of coffins is available.

Recommended

Mr Thomson said workers were prepared to take as much industrial action as necessary to reach a fair agreement.

He said: “Our members are resolute in their determination to see the Co-op, an employer who likes to say that they do things better than some other employers, come to the table with a sensible offer.

“As well as the strike action today, which will last for the entire week, our members have further served a notice this morning of the Co-op of another week of action, which will kick off on November 14, should we not resolve the dispute by then.

Our members are taking industrial action today because they have been offered a pay rise that is significantly below the rate of inflation at a time when we’re facing the biggest cost-of-living crisis in over 40 years

Willie Thomson, Unite

“I think that shows their determination to win an offer that protects their living standards at the highest inflation that we’ve seen for 40 years.”

On behalf of staff, Unite are meeting with Acas – an organisation which works with employers and employees on disputes – and the Co-op, where they will “hopefully seek a resolution”.

Recommended

Mr Thomson added: “Our members are taking industrial action today because they have been offered a pay rise that is significantly below the rate of inflation at a time when we’re facing the biggest cost-of-living crisis in over 40 years.

“Our members are seeing the cost of food, of fuel, of their mortgages rising. They are here today because the Co-op is not making a significant offer to them that reflects the reality of how they’re seeing their costs rising.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in