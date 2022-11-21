Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Compass profits almost triple as sport and business catering rebounds

Revenues surged by 42.5% to £25.5 billion for the year to September 30, compared with the same period last year.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 21 November 2022 08:02
Catering giant Compass has revealed a surge in profits as demand recovered following the impact of the pandemic (Compass/PA)
Catering giant Compass has revealed a surge in profits as demand recovered following the impact of the pandemic (Compass/PA)

Catering giant Compass has revealed that profits almost tripled over the past year after its recovery surpassed expectations.

The world’s largest food services provider said it reported record new business growth as demand for business and sports catering rebounded following the impact of the pandemic.

Revenues surged by 42.5% to £25.5 billion for the year to September 30, compared with the same period last year.

As a result, statutory pre-tax profits leapt to £1.5 billion from £545 million a year earlier.

The strong growth trends seen in the first half have continued, with net new business accelerating through the year in all our regions

Dominic Blakemore

Recommended

Compass said it also benefited from lower exceptional costs after the firm was affected by £157 million of Covid-19-related “resizing costs” in the previous year.

Meanwhile, underlying operating profits were 87.5% higher at £1.59 billion for the year.

Compass told investors that underlying operating profits are expected to lift by around 20% in 2023 as the new outsourcing market “remains buoyant”.

The group said underlying revenues have bounced to 105% of pre-pandemic levels from 2019 after a rise in new customers.

Compass said it also benefited from the return of office workers over the final quarter of the year, boosting its business and industry sales above 2019 levels for the first time.

Dominic Blakemore, group chief executive of Compass, said: “The group’s performance surpassed our expectations both in terms of net new business growth and base volume recovery, with business & industry now operating above its pre-pandemic revenues.

“The strong growth trends seen in the first half have continued, with net new business accelerating through the year in all our regions.

“Our clients are continuing to face operational complexities and inflationary pressures, which are driving increased outsourcing, and we are successfully capitalising on the resulting growth opportunities.

Recommended

“While the macroeconomic environment is uncertain, we are working in partnership with our clients to mitigate inflationary pressures and supporting our colleagues during this challenging period by offering financial support and other benefits.”

Compass said it will hand out a final dividend of 22.1p per share as a result of the performance.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in