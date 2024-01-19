Jump to content

Construction workers at energy sites accept ‘whopping’ pay deal

Unions said they had accepted a pay deal worth more than 17% over two years.

Alan Jones
Friday 19 January 2024 12:52
(PA Archive)

A planned strike by thousands of construction workers at energy sites across the UK has been called off after they accepted a “whopping” pay offer.

More than 3,000 workers at Stanlow, Fawley, Valero, Grangemouth and Mossmorran Oil Refineries, as well as at Sellafield Nuclear Facility had voted in favour of industrial action.

Unions said they had accepted a pay deal worth more than 17% over two years.

The workers, who are covered by a national agreement for the industry, will receive an extra 11.3% for 2024 and an additional 5.5% for 2025, along with improvements to sick pay and other allowances, said unions.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said: “These skilled workers have fought for the pay rise they so richly deserve.

“After watching their pay erode due to rampant inflation, they stood together and forced this whopping deal.

“They should be rightly proud of themselves.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This outstanding deal was achieved because our members knew the employers could not ignore their demands if they acted collectively.

“Across the construction industry and beyond, Unite’s unrelenting focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is winning for our members.”

