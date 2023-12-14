Currys sales fall as consumer spending remains under pressure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Electricals retailer Currys has reported falling sales as it said consumer spending has been under pressure and the business sharpened its focus on improving profits.

The group saw sales decline by 4% on a like-for-like basis over the six months to October, compared with the same time last year.

Shoppers have remained squeezed by persistent inflation and rising interest rates, helping drive a decline in all its international markets.

In the UK and Ireland, a decline in its share of the market was partly driven by its deliberate actions to prioritise profits over sales, the firm said.

But it cheered growing momentum on sales of its longer term customer services.

That includes the growing use of credit purchasing options which rose to more than a fifth of all sales, its “care and repair” plan which incorporates breakdown cover, and mobile SIM cards.

Our priorities this year are simple: to get the Nordics back on track, to keep up the UK and Ireland's encouraging momentum, while strengthening our balance sheet and liquidity Alex Baldock, Currys chief executive

Meanwhile, Currys’ Scandinavian business has been struggling and it has pledged to get the division “back on track”.

It told investors that profitability across the Nordics improved over the half year despite a difficult consumer environment and sales declining.

Last month, the group struck a deal to sell its Greek and Cypriot business for 200 million euros (£172 million) as part of its plan to focus solely on the larger UK and Ireland and Nordics businesses.

Currys revealed it managed to shrink its pre-tax losses from £548 million last year to £46 million this year, in its latest update to investors.

It also stuck by its current expectations for full-year trading.

Alex Baldock, Currys group chief executive, said: “Our priorities this year are simple: to get the Nordics back on track, to keep up the UK and Ireland’s encouraging momentum, while strengthening our balance sheet and liquidity.

“We’re making good progress on all these in a still challenging economic environment.”