‘Desperate’ customers buying less food as incomes fall, warns Asda chair

It came as Asda posted a plunge in sales for the first quarter of the year.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 26 May 2022 16:00
File photo dated 21/02/08 of the Asda Logo, as the supermarket chain posted lower sales as shoppers tighten their belts (Rui Vieira/PA)
File photo dated 21/02/08 of the Asda Logo, as the supermarket chain posted lower sales as shoppers tighten their belts (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Wire)

Customers are buying fewer items and turning to cheaper products after witnessing a plunge in their household incomes, the chair of Asda has warned.

Lord Stuart Rose told the PA news agency that the supermarket group’s shoppers are “making desperate decisions about spending” as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

It came as Asda posted a plunge in sales for the first quarter of the year.

Lord Rose, a former chief at Marks & Spencer, said some customers are “saying they can only spend £40 in a shop and will put anything back if it comes over that”.

Lord Stuart Rose, Asda’s chairman
(PA Media)

Recommended

He stressed that he could not predict the outlook for inflation but cautioned that customers should not expect an imminent improvement.

“I can’t predict how long this cost inflation will continue for but it is not suddenly going to disappear,” he said.

“I think there will be a levelling off at some point but we are seeing wheat prices still increasing dramatically, oil prices rising, butter too.”

The boss added that product availability in some areas has been “patchy” as the company continues to tackle supply chains issues related to the invasion of Ukraine and coronavirus restrictions in some regions.

Asda said its own data showed that household disposable income fell by a record £40 a week last month as the jump in energy prices put finances under more pressure.

Shoppers are sticking to smaller budgets and lower-priced items (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Archive)

Lord Rose made the comments as the supermarket business, which was bought by the billionaire Issa Brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital, revealed sales slid by 9.2% in the quarter to March 31.

Like-for-like food sales stepped back 7% against the same period last year as shoppers dined out more following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Clothing and general merchandise sales also fell sharply – falling 19.3% and 23.7% respectively – as they were impacted by the reopening of non-essential retailers.

It comes as Asda continues to be run without a permanent chief executive officer, after Roger Burnley left the business last year.

Recommended

Lord Rose said it will hire someone in the role but that it will not happen “any time soon”.

The group has hired former Nisa boss Ken Towle as it retail director and announced recently that former Morrisons finance chief Michael Gleeson will become Asda’s new chief finance officer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in