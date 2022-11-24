Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dr Martens shares slump after bootmaker warns over profit margins

The UK bootmaker said direct-to-consumer sales – those from its own stores and websites – were ‘slower than anticipated’.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 24 November 2022 09:19
Bootmaker Dr Martens has warned that profits will be lower after softer demand, investments and strength in the dollar against the pound (Tim Ireland/PA)
Bootmaker Dr Martens has warned that profits will be lower after softer demand, investments and strength in the dollar against the pound (Tim Ireland/PA)
(PA Archive)

Fashion brand Dr Martens has warned that profit margins will slip on the back of weaker consumer demand, investments and the strong dollar, sending shares in the company tumbling.

The UK bootmaker said direct-to-consumer sales – those from its own stores and websites – were “slower than anticipated” over the latest quarter.

Bosses at the firm said the “consumer environment weakened” as a whole over the half-year to September as customers faced surging household bills.

Dr Martens said core earnings margins for the full financial year will be between 100 basis points and 250 basis points lower than last year.

Nevertheless, chief executive Kenny Wilson told the PA news agency he is still positive about the peak Christmas trading period.

Recommended

“The business is well set for Christmas,” he said.

“Last year, we did not have enough inventory and trading in Europe was heavily impacted by pandemic closures so we are well-positioned to perform well against that period.”

The company told shareholders that revenues increased by 13% to £418.6 million over the six months to September, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the fashion firm saw pre-tax profits slip by 5% to £57.9 million.

Mr Wilson added: “Although there are economic challenges ahead, we are well positioned for future growth.

“We will continue to drive growth investment to deliver the Docs strategy, mainly in new stores, marketing, people, technology and inventory.”

Recommended

The group increased its interim dividend payment by 28% to 1.56p per share.

Shares in Dr Martens were 19.7% lower at 230p in early trading on Thursday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in