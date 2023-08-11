Jump to content

Economy grows unexpectedly rapidly in June

Quarterly GDP growth of 0.2% was ahead of expectations according to data released by the ONS on Friday.

August Graham
Friday 11 August 2023 07:09
The ONS reported quarterly GDP growth on Friday (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

The UK economy grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year as it showed a surprisingly good performance in June.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5% in June, helped by the manufacturing sector.

Economists had expected GDP to grow by 0.2% in June and 0.0% in the quarter as a whole. It grew by 0.1% in the first quarter of the year.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy bounced back from the effects of May’s extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June. Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particularly buoyant growth.

“Services also had a strong month with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action.

Construction also grew strongly, as did pubs and restaurants, with both aided by the hot weather.”

