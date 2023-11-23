Just a day after the Chancellor’s Autumn statement, Ofgem delivered a gut punch that will strip gains from the winners and leave some of the losers in a desperate state.

The energy regulator’s price cap will increase by 5 per cent from January 1 to March 31 2024 when compared to the previous three month quarter. It said that an average household paying by direct debit for dual fuel (gas and electricity) would see bills rising by £94 from to £1,928.

However, it is worse than it looks because that figure is an average across the course of a year. The new higher charges will hit at the coldest time of year when people’s energy use is at its higest. Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearly blamed higher wholesale energy costs for the price rise but said he had “made it clear to suppliers that we expect them to identify and offer help to those who are struggling with bills”.