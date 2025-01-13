Entain shrugs off run of punter-friendly US sports results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares in Entain have leapt higher after the betting giant said it expects to report full-year earnings at the top of its guidance range, shrugging off a US sports season which has favoured punters.

The company, which owns betting shops Coral and Ladbrokes, saw its share price jump by as much as 9% when markets opened on Monday morning.

The update to investors took into account sports results over the last three months of the year.

Entain said it saw “customer-friendly” sports results in the US, particularly in October and December, largely affecting BetMGM – its tie-up with entertainment group MGM Resorts International.

The sports betting division offers online betting and casinos, and is also in MGM casinos worldwide.

It echoes remarks made by rival gambling group Flutter, which said the NFL American football season had been more favourable to customers than any season since the launch of online sports betting.

Matches that go in the favour of many punters mean betting companies have to pay out more winnings to customers.

Despite this, Entain said it was not changing its previous forecast for BetMGM, which still expects to report a loss of about 250 million US dollars (£207 million).

Across the group – which owns a string of brands including the UK betting shops, European betting platforms, Foxy Bingo and Gala Bingo – earnings are expected to come in at the “top” of its guidance range.

Entain had previously forecast group yearly earnings before interest, tax, and other costs to be between £1.04 billion and £1.09 billion.

It said more “operator-friendly” sports results had bolstered the global business.

Shares in Entan were trading about 5% higher on Monday morning.