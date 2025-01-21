Fall in company collapses last year but experts warn of ongoing ‘headwinds’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Company collapses in England and Wales fell last year, according to new official figures, but experts warned of more uncertainty for firms in the coming months.

Some 23,872 companies went out of business in 2024, the Insolvency Service said, down 5% on the previous year.

Despite the drop year-on-year, the number of insolvencies was far higher than most of the last decade, and remains at levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

Administrations, an accounting process used when especially large companies hit the wall, rose 2%.

David Hudson, restructuring advisory partner at the business consultancy FRP, said it was “not clear that this trend will continue for long into 2025”.

He added that it was “notable” that administrations had risen, adding: “These typically involve the largest firms and have the biggest impact in terms of jobs and supply chains.”

High-profile administrations in 2024 included Homebase, Carpetright and The Body Shop. All three were bought out of administration, but thousands of jobs were lost across the businesses.

Experts pointed to more uncertainty coming from measures introduced in the October Budget, after Chancellor Rachel Reeves raised national insurance contributions (NICs), a tax paid by companies.

The policy is designed to help fund improvements in public services such as the NHS, but it has been criticised by business groups for making it more expensive for firms to hire people.

Meanwhile, economic growth has been slow in recent months, with the most recent official figures showing the UK economy grew 0.1% in November after falling in the months before.

Mr Hudson said there were “reasons for optimism”, pointing to hopes that the Bank of England would cut interest rates again in the coming months.

But he added that without an increase in demand, it would not be “enough to offset the headwinds buffeting most businesses”.

The new year is likely to bring in more of the same, with an increased cost of hiring and retaining staff, following the changes to employers' NIC contributions leading many into financial difficulty Giuseppe Parla, Menzies consultancy

The month of December also saw a drop in companies going bust, with 1,838 insolvencies across the period, about 6% fewer than in November and 14% lower than the same month in 2023.

Company insolvencies in Scotland were similar to the year before, at 1,236, while Northern Ireland saw 305, a 40% increase from 2023.

Giuseppe Parla, business recovery director at Menzies consultancy, said: “While the December statistics paint a picture of economic stability, they will likely buck the trend.

“The new year is likely to bring in more of the same, with an increased cost of hiring and retaining staff, following the changes to employers’ NIC contributions leading many into financial difficulty.”