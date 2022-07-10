Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fathers not taking paternity leave because of low pay, study suggests

Just over 200,000 fathers took paternity leave in 2021/22, compared to 636,000 mothers.

Alan Jones
Monday 11 July 2022 00:41
Only a third of eligible new fathers are taking paternity leave due to the low level of pay, new research suggests (Alamy/PA)
Only a third of eligible new fathers are taking paternity leave due to the low level of pay, new research suggests (Alamy/PA)

Only a third of eligible new fathers are taking paternity leave due to the low level of pay, new research suggests.

Just over 200,000 fathers took paternity leave in 2021/22, compared to 636,000 mothers, according to a study by commercial law firm EMW.

The main reason for the poor take-up was the low level of pay available, said the report.

Statutory Paternity Pay in the UK is currently £157 a week, an increase of only £20 since 2014, but if it had kept up with inflation over that period, new fathers would now be entitled to £181 a week, said EMW.

(Alamy/PA)

Recommended

Jon Taylor of EMW said: “Fathers on paternity leave are getting a raw deal and with inflation rising sharply it’s getting worse all the time.

“Paternity pay is not increasing anywhere near fast enough to keep up with the spiralling cost of living.

“With inflation rising in the UK, couples are having to take into account the increased cost of starting a family.

“The current rate of paternity pay is a disincentive both to having children and to men contributing actively to raising them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in