Paymentsense is a UK-based payment processor company that provides merchant services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2008 by George Karibian and Jan Farrarons and is headquartered in London. The company’s turnover in 2022 was £174m and £104m in 2021.

The successful serial entrepreneurs Karibian and Farrarons also co-founded Capital on Tap and Judopay.

Paymentsense offers a range of payment solutions, including card machines, online payments, phone payments and virtual terminals.

The company aims to provide cost-effective payment solutions and excellent customer service to its clients. Paymentsense’s card machines can process contactless payments, chip and PIN, and magnetic stripe transactions, making it easy for businesses to accept card payments in-store. The company’s online payment gateway allows businesses to accept payments on their website or through a mobile app.

Paymentsense also provides its clients with a range of value-added services, including real-time sales reporting and 24/7 customer support. The company has won several awards for its services, including the "Best Merchant Service Provider" award at the 2020 British Bank Awards.

The payment processor serves businesses across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The company has more than 80,000 clients and processes over £10 billion worth of sales and over 250 million transactions annually.

Paymentsense has recently experienced rapid growth with the help of its payment terminal product, Dojo, which launched in 2020 and has since taken the small business market by storm.

The development of Dojo was only possible after Paymentsense built its processing platform, which allowed it to be less reliant on First Data and more customer-focused.

All new customers will be boarded onto Dojo, which has been enhanced with the acquisition of Walkup for £20m, adding a virtual queue and booking management system for restaurants.