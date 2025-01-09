Firms to pass on tax hikes through lower wages in long run, Bank executive says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bank of England deputy governor has predicted that higher national insurance taxes for UK businesses will lead to lower wages for staff in the “long run”.

Sarah Breeden, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, also said firms might respond to the tax hikes by cutting employees or raising prices.

Speaking at the University of Edinburgh Business School, Ms Breeden said there was a large amount of uncertainty about how companies will respond to higher employment costs.

“Businesses have many potential margins of adjustment to increased NICs (national insurance contributions),” she said.

“At one extreme, they might respond by passing the entire cost through into lower wages – indeed, this would be my assumption for where it ends up in the long run.

“At the other extreme, they might seek to protect wages and increase prices, especially in the short term.

“They might also respond by reducing employment or by eating into their profit margins.”

She said the reality is likely to “sit somewhere between these extremes”, adding that it will depend on firms’ individual circumstances and overall levels of demand in the economy.

“There is, therefore, uncertainty around what these shocks will mean for medium-term inflation,” she said in her speech on Thursday.

The Bank of England has previously said it is weighing up the potential impact of measures announced in the Government’s autumn Budget.

In particular, it cautioned that a planned increase to the rate of employer national insurance could affect future inflation.

This is because businesses have said they might respond to higher taxes by raising prices, or by laying off existing workers.

Meanwhile, Ms Breeden said there had been “tentative signs” that economic activity had started to decline in the UK, with the latest official data showing negative gross domestic product (GDP) in October.

The policymaker said she would be focusing on how the recent slowdown, and how employers react to higher employment costs, might influence the outlook for UK inflation.

“To be clear, I expect bank rate to come down over time as the effects of the large shocks of the past continue to abate,” she stressed.