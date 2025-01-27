Food agency probing Coca-Cola products over chlorate levels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Food Standards Agency has launched an investigation into whether any Coca-Cola products containing high levels of chlorate are on the UK market.

It comes after the Coke manufacturer recalled drinks in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands after testing revealed “elevated levels” of the chemical.

The company’s bottling partner, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, said it had received “no consumer complaints or concerns in Great Britain”.

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water.

It can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods, including fresh produce, according to Food Standards Scotland.

Anne Gravett of the FSA said on Monday evening: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is investigating if any Coca-Cola products containing ‘higher levels’ of a chemical called chlorate are on the UK market.

“If we identify any unsafe food, we’ll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers.”

In a statement, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said: “The recall is focused on Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where the majority of affected products have been withdrawn from sale.

“Routine testing identified that certain products contained elevated levels of chlorate.

“Independent expert analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low.

“This has affected a very small number of imported cans of Appletiser, Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero with production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE, which can be found on the base of the can.

“We have flagged this issue to the food safety authorities in Great Britain and we remain in communication with them.

“We have had no consumer complaints or concerns in Great Britain.”

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority found that levels of chlorate in drinking water and foods were too high and could result in serious health effects, especially among infants and children.

These included impaired functioning of the thyroid due to inhibition of iodine uptake.