Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football fans urged to avoid being ripped off over World Cup travel

Thousands of England and Wales supporters will travel to Qatar.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 04 November 2022 10:41
Football fans are being urged to avoid being ripped off when booking trips to the World Cup in Qatar (Steve Parsons/PA)
Football fans are being urged to avoid being ripped off when booking trips to the World Cup in Qatar (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

Football fans are urged to avoid being ripped off when booking trips to the World Cup in Qatar.

Thousands of England and Wales supporters will travel to the Middle East country to attend the tournament, which begins on November 20.

The UK’s aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), warned fans not to fall victim to fake deals.

Nobody wants to score an own goal by not doing their research

Paul Smith, CAA

It recommended that supporters make bookings which are financially protected by the Atol scheme.

Recommended

Booking a package trip with an Atol holder ensures people will not get stuck abroad or lose money if a company stops trading.

CAA consumers and markets director Paul Smith said: “Football fans need to know the score before booking to make sure they can enjoy the World Cup in Qatar.

“Nobody wants to score an own goal by not doing their research on their chosen travel firm and losing out as a result.

“Depending on how England and Wales progress, some people might be tempted to make a last-minute booking to Qatar.

“Hopefully, football will be the winner with everyone enjoying a trouble-free trip.”

The CAA recommended paying for trips with a credit card as this offers more protection if something goes wrong.

It also urged fans to obtain travel insurance and beware of hidden costs.

The Government has also issued advice for anyone travelling to Qatar during the tournament.

All visitors must obtain a Hayya Card, which is an identity card.

Recommended

Those staying for more than 24 hours have to register their accommodation in advance.

Visitors are also warned that they face serious penalties for importing certain goods such as pork products, alcohol, e-cigarettes and “anything that can be perceived as pornography”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in