Former Bank boss Mark Carney announces bid to replace Canada’s Trudeau
Mr Carney headed up Britain’s central bank between 2013 and 2020 before being succeeded by Andrew Bailey.
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has announced he is running to succeed Justin Trudeau as leader of Canada’s Liberal Party.
Mr Carney, who headed up Britain’s central bank between 2013 and 2020, shared an image of himself on X accompanied by the words “I’m in” written in large red font on Thursday.
Mr Trudeau resigned as party leader earlier this month after nine years in the role amid a mounting loss of support from both within his party and across Canada.
Mr Carney, 59, was the first foreign governor at the UK central bank since it was founded in 1694.
He also led efforts to support the UK economy through Brexit and the initial responses to the pandemic before being succeeded by Andrew Bailey.
The Canadian is currently chairman of Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.
A statement on Mr Carney’s website said: “We can build bridges between each other, and we can build the fastest growing economy in the G7.
“We are a proud nation of builders, now it’s time to build.”