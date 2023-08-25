Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers to appear in court on fraud charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Co-operative Bank boss Paul Flowers will appear in court next week accused of fraud.

The 73-year-old has been charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position between June 2016 and October 2017.

He will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 30.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not comment further on the specifics of the charge.

Flowers, a former Methodist minister and Labour councillor, was chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013.