Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers to appear in court on fraud charge

The 73-year-old has been charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position between June 2016 and October 2017.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 25 August 2023 16:06
Former Co-operative Bank boss Paul Flowers will appear in court next week accused of fraud.

The 73-year-old has been charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position between June 2016 and October 2017.

He will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 30.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not comment further on the specifics of the charge.

Flowers, a former Methodist minister and Labour councillor, was chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013.

