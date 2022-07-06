Fuel price cuts ‘should be much bigger’ – AA

The first daily reductions in average petrol prices for six weeks have been recorded.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 06 July 2022 11:50
Drivers have been given a small amount of relief at the pumps with the first daily falls in petrol prices for six weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers have been given a small amount of relief at the pumps with the first daily falls in petrol prices for six weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Drivers have been given a small amount of relief at the pumps with the first daily falls in petrol prices for six weeks.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts fell by 0.3p on both Saturday and Monday.

They were the first daily price cuts since May 21.

The fuel trade shows itself very reluctant to pass on lower costs

Luke Bosdet, AA

But a new record price of 191.5p was set on Sunday.

Recommended

Average diesel prices have fallen by a fraction of 1p every day since Sunday.

Motoring services companies accused retailers of acting too slowly and not going far enough with price cuts, amid decreases in their wholesale costs.

AA fuel spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Falling pump prices provide the first piece of good news in this cost-of-living crisis, but the reductions should be much bigger and should have started last week if not sooner.

“The question now is how much of the potential saving will be passed on to the consumer.

“As usual, the fuel trade shows itself very reluctant to pass on lower costs and give relief to hard-pressed motorists.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With oil dropping by $10 a barrel yesterday causing wholesale prices of both petrol and diesel to fall further, even more pressure is now on the supermarkets to act and treat drivers fairly.

“We can guarantee retailers will be rushing to buy new stock today at these low prices, but they will no doubt still remain reluctant to reduce their forecourt prices.

“If we don’t see a significant supermarket cut in the next few days it will be nothing short of scandalous.

“And, even if retailers eventually do the right thing, we still need further help from the Government to make the cost of driving more affordable as so many people are being financially impacted by the record high prices.

“Perhaps a change at No 11 will finally lead to the fuel tax cuts we’ve been calling for.”

Recommended

A 5p per litre reduction in fuel duty in March failed to stop pump prices soaring.

Rishi Sunak was under growing pressure to implement a further cut before he resigned from his position as Chancellor on Tuesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in