Gambling firm 888 forecasts drop in half-year revenues
The group said turnover for the first half of the year is set to fall to between £330m and £335m.
Gambling firm 888 has warned that half-year revenues are set to drop due to the UK’s crackdown on online gambling and its temporary exit from the Netherlands.
The group – which is soon to complete its £2.1 billion takeover of William Hill’s UK and European businesses – said turnover for the first half of the year is set to fall to between £330 million and £335 million, down from 528.4 million US dollars (£433.1 million) the previous year.
The firm said that, while “broadly” in line with its own expectations, the first half will be dented, with “growth in certain European markets offset by the impact of additional safer gambling measures as well as the temporary exit from the Netherlands”.
The William Hill UK and European business – which it expects to take over on July 1 – is set to see revenues of £620 million to £630 million in the 26 weeks to June 28.
Shares in 888 fell 4% in morning trading on Thursday.
888 said revenues for William Hill – the UK’s second biggest high street bookmaker with 1,400 betting shops – were boosted by the reopening of retail sites thanks to easing pandemic restrictions, but offset by safer gambling measures for online betting, as well as the Netherlands closure.
888 agreed a £2.05 billion deal to buy William Hill’s UK and European business from US casino giant Caesars in April, after cutting the terms of the £2.2 billion price agreed seven months earlier.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.