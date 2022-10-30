Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gove suggests HS2 investment will be reviewed ahead of ‘painful’ autumn statement

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are said to be considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes.

Martina Bet
Sunday 30 October 2022 12:36
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (PA/Aaron Chown)
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (PA/Aaron Chown)
(PA Wire)

Michael Gove has suggested capital investment for HS2 will be reviewed as he warned the Government has to make “painful” decisions.

Ahead of their autumn budget, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are said to be considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.

Discussing the possible cuts on Times Radio’s Sunday Morning with Kate McCann and Adam Boulton, the Levelling Up Secretary was asked why not cut HS2, the Government’s major high speed rail line project.

Mr Gove said “I am sure everything will be reviewed” before adding “I do think HS2 is a significant investment…”

On whether the project is still worth it, even without its eastern leg, the Levelling Up Secretary said: “In a way your question is the answer, which is that we’ve already had to make economies.

Recommended

“But I think long term capital investment in making sure this country is better connected is a good thing.

“And ideally, you don’t want to cut that long term capital investment because it helps contribute to economic growth and greater opportunity.

When we face the particularly economic problems that we have at the moment, I'm sure that some capital spending will be cut

Michael Gove

“But when we face the particularly economic problems that we have at the moment, I’m sure that some capital spending will be cut.”

Mr Gove insisted people “deserve the truth” which is “as a result of different factors, including mistakes that were made at the mini-budget, we have got to make some decisions, which will be painful”.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant (Lichfield), a strong critic of HS2, retweeted Mr Gove’s comments, saying: “I hope it will not be too late to reconsider the line north of Birmingham through Lichfield.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in