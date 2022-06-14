Grants for new electric cars scrapped as funding is ‘refocused’
Drivers could previously claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a plug-in car costing below £32,000.
Grants for new electric cars have been scrapped, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.
Motoring groups criticised the decision, with the AA warning that many motorists being forced to wait for a new electric car due to global supply constraints will lose out.
The DfT said the “success” of the Plug-in Car Grant means the Government will now “refocus” the funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric.
Sales of fully electric new cars have risen from fewer than 1,000 in 2011 to nearly 100,000 in the first five months of 2022.
