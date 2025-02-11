Heathrow to unveil multibillion-pound investment ahead of new runway plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow airport is set to announce a multibillion-pound investment as it prepares its proposal for a new runway.

In a speech on Wednesday, chief executive Thomas Woldbye will unveil funding for upgrades and expansion, such as boosting the capacity of Terminals 2 and 5, reconfiguring the layout of the airfield, and boosting bus and coach connections.

It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves used a speech on growth last month to give her support for a third runway at Heathrow.

This is vital investment and will ensure Heathrow remains globally competitive and a jewel in the country’s crown Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow

Mr Woldbye is expected to say: “This privately-funded programme will upgrade existing infrastructure while laying the groundwork for a third runway, boosting UK investment and economic growth, with tangible benefits felt this year.

“Heathrow is proud to answer the Chancellor’s call to get Britain building.”

The Government said the investment programme is expected to secure thousands of British steel jobs across the country by driving a significant increase in demand for UK-made steel.

Mr Woldbye will add: “A third runway is critical for the country’s future economic success, and I confirm we will submit our plans for a third runway to Government this summer.

“Ahead of then, as part of a phased expansion programme and supported by the Government’s clear backing, I am today confirming multibillion-pound investment plans, 100% privately-funded, to upgrade our terminal buildings, enhance passenger experience, and improve resilience and sustainability.

“This is vital investment and will ensure Heathrow remains globally competitive and a jewel in the country’s crown.”

Mr Woldbye will insist the project can be carried out “responsibly” because of “strict environmental safeguards”.

He will say: “This project can only go ahead if we meet the rules on noise, air quality and carbon that the Government sets out in the Airports National Policy Statement – it’s as simple as that.

“Even though we’re serving more passengers than ever before, our noise footprint is smaller and we’re also using more sustainable aviation fuel than ever before.

“I want to assure you that we are committed to listening and working with our local communities to provide them with the certainty they deserve, ending years of doubt.”

Mr Woldbye will make the speech at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant, which is the only facility making primary steel in the UK.

He will sign the UK Steel Charter, which aims to maximise supply chain opportunities for UK steel producers.

Terminal 5 – which opened in 2008 – required 80,000 tonnes of steel.

Detailed plans for the third runway are still being prepared.

The Department for Business and Trade said it welcomed a “major vote of confidence from Heathrow in its growth mission after backing a third runway.”

Industry minister Sarah Jones, who is expected to give a keynote speech at the launch event on Wednesday, will say: “This investment is the latest in a long line of wins which our Plan for Change has helped deliver, and not only secures thousands of jobs but marks a major vote of confidence in our homegrown steel sector and this government’s Industrial Strategy.

“Driving demand for UK-made steel is a crucial part of our upcoming Steel Strategy, and by signing the Steel Charter Heathrow will give a huge boost to steelmaking communities across the UK and help us kickstart economic growth.”

Alex Veitch, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Expanding airport capacity is a key part of accelerating economic growth – and today’s announcement is great news for British business.

“It is real show of support for domestic steel production and supply chains across the UK. As further infrastructure projects are given the green light, many more opportunities can be seized to boost British business and drive forward growth.”

UK Steel director general Gareth Stace said: “Heathrow signing the UK Steel Charter is a major vote of confidence in UK steelmaking and British businesses full stop.

“With the airport embarking on its largest-ever private investment programme, this commitment unlocks significant opportunities for UK steel producers and supply chains to help deliver critical national infrastructure.”

On Tuesday, the airport said it recorded the busiest January in its history.

More than 6.3 million passengers travelled through its four terminals last month.

That is up more than 5% from six million in January 2024.

The airport said transatlantic travel was a “key contributor” to the growth.

More than 1.2 million passengers travelled between Heathrow and the US in January, up 8% compared with a year earlier.