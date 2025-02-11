Increased travel between US and London result in Heathrow’s busiest January ever

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Increased travel between London and the US contributed to Heathrow airport’s busiest January on record, a spokesman for the west London airport has said.

More than 6.3 million passengers travelled through the airport’s four terminals last month — up more than 5 per cent from the 6 million passengers in January 2024.

The airport said transatlantic travel was a “key contributor” to the growth. More than 1.2 million passengers travelled between Heathrow and the US in January, up 8 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently gave her support for a third runway at Heathrow.

The airport said in a statement the project would require policy changes including on airspace modernisation, planning and the regulatory regime.

open image in gallery Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the Government supports the third runway ( PA Wire )

The statement added that Heathrow is “working with our stakeholders to finalise our plans” and intends to “submit our proposal to Government by the summer”.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “2025 has started how we mean to go on – serving record-breaking passenger numbers and delivering trade and investment across the whole of the UK.

“To ensure we continue on this upwards trajectory, the Government has signalled their support for an expanded Heathrow.

“We’ll now work with ministers to progress the necessary policy changes required to advance our growth plans.”

Airlines have said there needs to be “urgent and fundamental” reform of Heathrow’s charges as they expect passengers to be hit by a further rise in costs to pay for a third runway.

The bosses of British Airways’ parent company IAG and Virgin Atlantic urged regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to prevent passengers and airlines being “locked into higher charges for decades to come”.

Their plea was also supported by Surinder Arora, who owns a number of hotels serving the west London airport, and Heathrow AOC, which represents airlines using the hub.

The group claim record-breaking passenger numbers and the prospect of expansion “mask the fundamental problem with Heathrow”.

The CAA determines the cap on per-passenger landing charges that airlines must pay to Heathrow.

Airlines pass on the cost of these to passengers through fares.