Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

High street shops to shut doors for Queen’s funeral

Monday September 19 will be a public bank holiday but it is up to independent businesses to decide whether they will open.

Henry Saker-Clark
Sunday 18 September 2022 09:00
UK supermarket retailers are to stay shut on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK supermarket retailers are to stay shut on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas will be among firms shutting their doors on Monday, due to the Queen’s funeral.

It was announced last week that the funeral will take place on Monday September 19, which will also be a public bank holiday.

As a result, a raft of the country’s biggest retailers have said they will shut their stores so workers can pay tribute to the Queen.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi were among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.

Sainsbury’s said its main supermarkets will shut but some convenience stores will open later in the day (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her unwavering service,” said Tesco’s UK chief executive Jason Tarry.

The UK’s biggest grocery business said it will open its Express convenience stores from 5pm, while a small number of convenience stores in central London and Windsor will remain open.

Other retailers including Sainsbury’s also said convenience stores and petrol stations will open from 5pm.

Asda said it will shut its stores for the funeral, but all its supermarkets will open from 5pm, with colleagues working on Monday evening to receive double pay.

Other high street retailers, such as Marks & Spencer and Primark, also said they will shut for the day.

Cinema chains such as Cineworld and Odeon have also announced plans to keep their venues shut.

Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate said it will open pubs on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Nevertheless, Downing Street has indicated that it is up to individual businesses how they approach the bank holiday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the day of the funeral will operate as “a standard bank holiday”.

“Obviously individual businesses will need to make the decisions about what’s right for them and discuss with their employees but there is obviously no one-size-fits-all approach.”

A number of pub groups have said they will have venues open during the day.

Pub group Stonegate said it will open on Monday and plans to show the Queen’s funeral on screens.

Recommended

Premier Inn owner Whitbread also said it will keep its hotels and restaurants open as usual.

JD Wetherspoon said central London, railway station and airport pubs will open from 8am on Monday, while the majority of its pubs will only open from about 1pm, after the funeral takes place.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in