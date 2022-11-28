Jump to content

Ikea to hand workers 6% cost-of-living pay rise

The Sweden-based retail giant said its hourly paid staff will receive an increase in earnings to £10.90 an hour, or £11.95 for those based in London.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 28 November 2022 13:48
Ikea staff are to receive a pay increase to help with the rising cost of living (Jacob King/PA)
Ikea is to hand its workers a pay rise and improved benefits as part of a £12 million investment in cost-of-living support.

Salaried workers will also receive a pay rise of 6% on average.

It is the latest retailer to boost its pay for staff, following all the UK’s major supermarket chains, as staff face continued rises in the cost-of-living.

Ikea also said it will ramp up its existing benefits package for workers.

It said this will include doubling the staff discount to 30% across over 2000 home-furnishing items which reduce energy water and food waste.

Staff will also receive more free food options, travel season ticket discounts and other benefits.

Ikea said every eligible member of staff throughout the UK and Ireland will receive a bonus of approximately one month’s salary ahead of Christmas.

Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager, IKEA UK & Ireland, said: “Our people are at the heart of the success of our business and we have always been committed to paying a fair, sustainable rate of pay based on the cost of living.

“This year is no different. Recognising the increasing challenges brought by the rising cost of living, we are pleased to share some of the additional measures we are taking to ensure needs are met; and hope that it will ease some of the pressures of the current climate.

“By building on our existing co-worker benefits and by heightening the focus in this area, we want to ensure that our colleagues feel supported during this challenging period.”

