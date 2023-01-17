Industrial action set to cause more disruption in days and weeks ahead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Industrial action in different sectors is continuing to cause disruption across the UK in 2023.

Services from education to health to transport are being hit by walkouts this month and beyond.

Here are some of the strikes planned:

– January 17

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) continues its national strike for 16 days between January 16 to February 6, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.

Members of the Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) union are also continuing 16 days of rolling strikes, mirroring the EIS action.

– January 18

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike.

Unison members at the Environment agency will strike.

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 19

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

RCN members in England will continue their strike.

EIS and AHDS members will also continue their strike.

– January 20

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 21

Around 300 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales will strike in a long-running dispute about a case management system called Common Platform.

– January 23

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout.

Unite ambulance workers will also strike.

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 24

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 25

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 26

London bus workers at Abellio will continue their strike.

Physiotherapists will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing.

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 27

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 28

PCS members working in courts across England and Wales will strike again in a long-running dispute about a case management system called Common Platform.

– January 30

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– January 31

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– February 1

Teachers in England and Wales who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) will begin the first of seven days of walkouts.

A strike by 100,000 civil servants belonging to the PCS union will go ahead which will have an impact on governments, driving test centres, museums, ports and airports.

Aslef union train drivers will strike.

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– February 2

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– February 3

Aslef union train drivers will strike again.

EIS and AHDS members will continue their strike.

– February 6

Nurses from 73 Trusts in England will strike in an escalation of industrial action by the RCN.

The RCN in Wales will also strike if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January.

EIS and AHDS members will strike for a final day in this wave of action.

– February 7

RCN nurses in England and Wales will continue striking.

– February 9

Physiotherapists will continue their strike.

– February 14

Teachers from the NEU in Wales will strike.

– February 28

Teachers from the NEU in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions in England will strike.

Teachers from the EIS will start a fresh wave of strikes in an escalation of the dispute.

– February to March

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions. The precise dates are expected to be confirmed next week.

– March 1

Teachers from the NEU in the East Midlands, West Midlands and Eastern regions in England will strike.

Teachers from the EIS will strike.

– March 2

Teachers from the NEU in the London, South East and South West regions in England will strike.

– March 13

Teachers from the EIS will begin a rolling programme of strikes for 20 days until April 21. The exact dates are not yet known.

– March 15

Teachers from the NEU in England and Wales will strike.

The NEU has said there will also be rallies held at Westminster to address the Government there and in Cardiff to address the Welsh Government.

– March 16

Teachers from the NEU in England and Wales will strike in a final day of walkouts.