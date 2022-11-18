Jump to content

Jaguar Land Rover announces drive to recruit tech workers

The move follows widespread layoffs at Meta, Twitter, and others.

Martyn Landi
Friday 18 November 2022 12:00
A general view of the Jaguar Land Rover Halewood Operations Plant, Halewood, Liverpool (Dave Thompson/PA)
A general view of the Jaguar Land Rover Halewood Operations Plant, Halewood, Liverpool (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a recruitment drive for skilled workers from the digital tech sector following large-scale job cuts at Meta, Twitter, and other tech firms.

The car firm said it had almost 800 new jobs available in the UK, Ireland, USA, India, China and Hungary as part of plans for the company to become more data-driven and work on vehicles of the future.

The company said the available roles are in areas including autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, electrification, data science, and machine learning – all areas it said were crucial to building its next generation of cars.

In recent weeks, new Twitter owner Elon Musk has cut around half of the social media site’s 7,500 staff, and Facebook owner Meta announced more than 11,000 staff globally would be cut as part of cost-saving measures.

Amazon, Microsoft and Snapchat have all also confirmed staff cuts of their own.

Anthony Battle, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief information officer, said: “We are further strengthening our data and digital skills base so we can deliver our Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039.

“Our digital transformation journey is well under way but being able to recruit highly skilled digital workers is an important next step.

“We are pleased to be able to provide opportunities to talented individuals with digital capabilities.”

