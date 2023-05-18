Japanese firms to invest £18bn in UK in ‘massive’ post-Brexit economy boost

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japanese businesses are committing to invest nearly £18 billion in the UK, Rishi Sunak has announced as he meets the bosses of major firms in Tokyo.

The prime minister said the pledges are a “massive vote of confidence” in the British economy after he painted an optimistic outlook for the national finances.

But Mr Sunak has ordered talks with the EU about automotive concerns following warnings of an “existential threat” posed by a looming Brexit trade deal deadline.

Mr Sunak set out the investments as he prepares to host a reception of business chiefs in the Japanese capital on Thursday, seeking to foster closer ties.

He expects to meet bosses of Nissan, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Estate, as well as representatives from UK firms Octopus Energy and Mott MacDonald.

Nissan has issued warnings about the costs of manufacturing electric cars at its Sunderland plant because of high energy costs and inflation.

Vauxhall’s parent company Stellantis said on Tuesday that it will be unable to keep a commitment to make electric vehicles in the UK without changes to the EU trade deal as a tariff deadline approaches.

Speaking to broadcasters on board the JS Izumo aircraft carrier in the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo, the Prime Minister said: “It’s something that car manufacturers across Europe, not just in the UK, have raised as a concern.

“And as a result of that we are engaged in a dialogue with the EU about how we might address those concerns when it comes to auto manufacturing more generally.”

These new investments are a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s dynamic economy, from some of Japan’s top firms Rishi Sunak

On concerns about UK battery making capacity, Mr Sunak said: “Nissan have invested a billion pounds in battery manufacturing capability in the North East.

“I’ll be talking to the Nissan CEO and other Japanese business leaders later about investment into the UK.”

Downing Street said the £17.7 billion of new investments in businesses and projects in the UK will create high-skilled jobs and drive innovation.

The Marubeni trading house intends to sign plans envisioning spending around of £10 billion in the UK to boost offshore wind and green projects in Wales and Scotland, No 10 said.

A £4 billion expansion of UK offshore wind projects off Suffolk and Norfolk by the Sumitomo Corporation was also billed.

Mr Sunak envisioned even greater ties will come after the UK joins a Pacific trading bloc, saying the “sky’s the limit”.

“These new investments are a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s dynamic economy, from some of Japan’s top firms,” he said.