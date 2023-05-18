EU car firms ‘back’ Sunak’s push to delays Brexit rules that could crush industry

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has said European car manufacturers have backed his call for the EU to delay implementing a post-Brexit tariff on car parts for electric vehicles.

Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, and Fiat, said the changes could force it and others to quit the UK, the prime minister said the concerns were not just in Britain.

Under new rules, tariffs will be imposed from January on how much of an electric car much be made in the UK or EU. The tax will apply when less than 45 per cent of the value of an EV, and less than 60 per cent of its battery, is made within the bloc.

Mr Sunak said there is not currently sufficient battery-making potential in the UK or the EU for these figures to be reached by January.

Mr Sunak told ITV on Thursday: “It’s something car manufacturers across Europe, and not just in the UK, have raised as a concern.

“As a result of that we are engaged in a dialogue with the EU as to how we might address those concerns.”

The prime minister did not disclose which European manufacturers had expressed concern.

Stellantis said on Wednesday it would be “unable to meet these rules of origin” especially when increased raw material and energy costs are factored in.

Rishi Sunak did not say which EU car makers were joining his call (Getty/PA/The Independent)

Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, raised the issue with her Brussels counterpart and held a pre-arranged meeting with Stellantis chiefs on Wednesday.

She raised the motor industry’s concerns about the TCA with chancellor Jeremy Hunt and foreign secretary James Cleverly, according to Whitehall sources.

Mr Sunak added that he would be meeting with the chief executive of Nissan, as well as other Japanese firms while on his G7 visit to the country, after the manufacturer committed to making cars in the northeast of England.

“I am pleased that we are announcing £18 billion of new investment into the UK,” the prime minister continued.

“That is going to create jobs at home and Japan is a significant investor in the UK and I know that will continue.”

Kemi Badenoch has also been looking into the issue (PA Wire)

The meeting follows Nissan’s former chief Andy Palmer saying it was “impossible to meet local content rules unless you source your battery within the UK or EU” but the “supply chain at the moment isn’t there” in Britain.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in response to the car firms’ complaints that “we need a better Brexit deal” with the EU to ensure firms can continue to operate in the UK.

“Of course, we want a closer trading relationship, we absolutely do,” he said. “We want to ensure that Vauxhall and many others not just survive in this country but thrive … so yes we need a better Brexit deal. We will make Brexit work.”