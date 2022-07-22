Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

JD Sports set to match record profits as sales growth continues

The firm said pre-tax profits for the current financial year ‘will be in line with the record performance’.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 22 July 2022 10:10
JD Sports has said it is on track to match last year’s record profits (Steve Paston/PA)
JD Sports has said it is on track to match last year’s record profits (Steve Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

JD Sports has said it expects another year of record profits after sales continued to grow last month despite pressure on customers’ finances.

The high street chain told shareholders before its annual general meeting on Friday that like-for-like sales increased by 5% over the five months to June, compared with the same period last year.

As a result, its pre-tax profits for the current financial year “will be in line with the record performance” in the year to January 2022, it said.

The company delivered a £654.7 million pre-tax profit over the year after surging demand for its sportswear.

The Lancashire-based business also confirmed on Friday that it is “progressing” with a review of its governance and compliance.

Recommended

In May, the group laid out plans for an overhaul of its corporate governance structure which led to longstanding chairman Peter Cowgill stepping down from his role after 18 years.

His resignation came after the company was fined £4.3 million by the competition watchdog for exchanging information with Footasylum in February, amid reports that Mr Cowgill had a meeting in a car park in Bury with a counterpart from the brand JD Sports planned to acquire.

Earlier this month, the group hired former Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson as its new chairman,

The company also told investors on Friday that its process to hire a new chief executive is “ongoing”.

It comes after rival Frasers Group saw shares rocket on Thursday on the back of bumper profits and a lift in its outlook for the new financial year.

JD Sports failed to address reports from earlier this week that it is in talks with a private equity firm over a sale for Footasylum, the high street chain it agreed to buy for £86 million in 2019 but has been forced to offload by competition regulators.

Shares were 0.7% lower in early trading on Friday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in