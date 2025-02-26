Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has called for tariffs to be placed on China as he hit out at the continent’s “idiotic” attempts to decarbonise through deindustrialisation.

In an open letter to European politicians, the billionaire Ineos owner said that unless action was taken an entire industry across the continent would be wiped out, highlighting the US’s approach of placing tariffs on cheaper imports to try and ensure benefits to domestic producers.

The European Union is soon to announce a new “clean industry deal”, reports the Telegraph, to help energy-intensive businesses adapt to climate needs and green power.

“Decarbonising Europe by deindustrialisation is idiotic. We lose jobs and security and the CO₂ simply floats back over Europe anyway,” Mr Ratcliffe wrote.

“Government policies have resulted in enormously high energy prices and crippling carbon tax bills. The industry is in crisis with such huge disadvantages. Instead of investing in growth for the future, it is fighting for survival. Government policies will shut all petrochemicals in Europe. All our major competitors are planning for withdrawal from Europe as government has failed to act time after time.

“The consequence of this policy is that Europe will import all its raw materials from the USA and China, who will benefit enormously.”

Mr Ratcliffe said his plant in Koln, Germany, paid £116m more than a US-based equivalent company for gas and electricity, while also paying a carbon tax bill in excess of £80m.

“The solution is to ban carbon tax, provide competitive energy for industry and incentivise growth and clean technology,” he continued.

“We also need tariff barriers while these changes are being implemented or there will be nothing left. This is the US approach, where they value industry and its high-value employment and they are leaving Europe behind in their dust.”

The Chemical Industries Association told UK politicians recently that plant closures and job losses were “inevitable” without action. Experts in the industry have warned over cheap chemicals being exported from China despite lower global demand.

Last week, the Guardian reported the debt of Ineos was expected to grow to 12 million euros (£10bn) this year, with two credit agencies flagging issues with taking longer to repay debts, partly as a result of energy bills being on the increase.