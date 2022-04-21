Johnson accelerates hopes of India free trade deal ‘by autumn’
The Prime Minister is due to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Boris Johnson has said he hopes to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal with India “by the autumn” in an apparent hastening of his ambition.
The Prime Minister has indicated that a deal will include accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in migration to the UK, ahead of meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Mr Johnson had earlier put his target for a deal as being by the end of the year but appeared to shorten the timeframe during an interview in Gujarat, on the first day of a two-day visit to India.
Ahead of meeting Mr Modi on Thursday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “We’re hoping to complete another free trade agreement, with India, by the end of the year, by the autumn.”
