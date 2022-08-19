Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joules set for ‘significant loss’ after hot weather harms sales

Shares in the business plummeted by around a third in early trading on Friday.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 19 August 2022 12:20
Joules in Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules in Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Fashion brand Joules has said it is braced for a “significant” loss after hot weather compounded weakened demand from customers, adding to the retailer’s recent woes.

Shares in the business plummeted by around a third in early trading on Friday.

The retailer has seen its shares dive by almost 90% over the past 12 months after a raft of profit warnings.

On Friday, Joules told shareholders that increased customer appetite towards discounted products has put extra pressure on its profitability since it provided a positive update last month.

It said “trading has softened materially” over the latest five weeks as full-price sales of coats, knitwear and wellies have all been hampered by extremely hot and dry summer weather.

Recommended

Joules said this added to ongoing subdued demand from customers facing soaring household bills.

Sales for the 11 weeks to August 14 are therefore down 8% against the same period last year, the retailer said.

Wholesale sales have been broadly positive, rising 10% year-on-year despite delays at US ports.

However, it stressed that wholesale trading for its garden products has been “significantly impacted” by a slowdown in demand in recent months.

In a statement, Joules said: “As a result of the recent softness in trading and the current weak consumer sentiment set out above, the board expects a significant loss in the first half, followed by an improved performance in the second half as the benefits of business simplification begin to be realised.

“In light of this, the board currently expects the group to deliver a full-year loss before tax, and before adjusting items, significantly below current market expectations.”

Recommended

The group also told investors is it continuing “positive” discussions with Next over a deal which could see the retail giant buy a minority stake in Joules.

Shares were 34.6% lower at 28.75p in early trading.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in