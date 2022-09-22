Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones

The Government is in talks with 38 local and mayoral combined authority areas in England to set up new investment zones.

Sophie Wingate
Thursday 22 September 2022 22:30
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce the creation of low-tax, low-regulation investment zones in his mini-budget on Friday.

The Government is in talks with dozens of local authorities in England to set up zones.

The Chancellor is expected to tell the House of Commons: “The time it takes to get consent for nationally significant projects is getting slower, not quicker, while our international competitors forge ahead. We have to end this.

“To support growth right across the country, we need to go further, with targeted action in local areas.

“We will liberalise planning rules in specified agreed sites, releasing land and accelerating development.

Recommended

“And we will cut taxes, with businesses in designated sites enjoying the benefit of generous tax reliefs”.

During the Tory leadership campaign, Prime Minister Liz Truss said investment zones would be central to her plan to boost growth.

More details on how areas can bid to take part will be set out by the Department for Levelling Up.

The Government is also considering converting the post-Brexit freeports introduced by Boris Johnson into investment zones, where further deregulation is expected.

The 38 areas in discussion to become an investment zone are:

– Blackpool Council– Bedford Borough Council– Central Bedfordshire Council– Cheshire West and Chester Council– Cornwall Council– Cumbria County Council– Derbyshire County Council– Dorset Council– East Riding of Yorkshire Council– Essex County Council– Greater London Authority– Gloucestershire County Council– Greater Manchester Combined Authority– Hull City Council– Kent County Council– Lancashire County Council– Leicestershire County Council– Liverpool City Region– North East Lincolnshire Council– North Lincolnshire Council– Norfolk County Council– North of Tyne Combined Authority– North Yorkshire County Council– Nottinghamshire County Council– Plymouth City Council– Somerset County Council– Southampton City Council– Southend-on-Sea City Council– Staffordshire County Council– Stoke-on-Trent City Council– Suffolk County Council– Sunderland City Council– South Yorkshire Combined Authority– Tees Valley Combined Authority– Warwickshire County Council– West of England Combined Authority– West Midlands Combined Authority– West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in