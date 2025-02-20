Lloyds sets aside £1.2bn for car finance saga as profits slide by a fifth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds has revealed it has set aside £1.2 billion to cover potential compensation costs for motor finance commission arrangements, as the bank’s annual profit slid by a fifth.

An additional £700 million provision taken in the final three months of the year adds to the £450 million already confirmed last year.

The banking group is exposed to the market through its brand Black Horse, which is one of the biggest car finance providers in the UK.

In its annual results, Lloyds reported a pre-tax profit of £6 billion for 2024, a fifth lower than the £7.5 billion generated the prior year, and coming in below analysts’ expectations.

The decline was driven by lower total income for the group, higher business expenses and the higher impairment charge.

Lloyds said the extra £700 million provision was taken in light of a court judgment on the issue in October.

That found it was unlawful for car dealers to receive commission on motor finance from lenders without a customer’s informed consent.

The decision opened the door for a potential fresh wave of complaints from consumers who think they may have been mis-sold car finance in previous years.

Lloyds said that “clearly significant uncertainty remains around the final financial impact” and that it welcomes the outcome of a Supreme Court hearing set for April.