London AI firm announces 106 jobs for Belfast

A London-based artificial intelligence (AI) company is creating more than 100 new jobs in Belfast.

Napier AI, which provides anti-money laundering and anti-financial crime compliance solutions, is establishing a new office in Belfast, creating 106 jobs.

The firm, which was founded in London in 2015, provides artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enhance financial crime compliance for banks.

The new Belfast office, which triumphed over the other options of Warsaw in Poland, and Porto and Lisbon in Portugal, is set to play a key role in advancing its technologies within Northern Ireland’s fintech ecosystem.

Some 25 of the roles are already in place, with future roles on offer including software developers, business analysts, and programme managers.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the move.

“Napier’s decision to establish a base in the north is a vote of confidence in our skilled workforce and thriving fintech ecosystem,” she said.

“AI and machine learning are transforming financial crime prevention, and this investment enhances the north’s reputation as an emerging centre for AI-driven fintech innovation.

“Invest NI has worked closely with Napier AI to secure this significant investment, which will create 106 high-quality jobs with average salaries of over £46,000.

“These roles provide excellent opportunities for local talent, while hybrid working arrangements will help ensure greater regional balance and accessibility.”

Napier chief executive Greg Watson said the company is delighted to launch its new Belfast office.

“The region’s exceptional talent pool, world-class universities, and supportive business environment align perfectly with our mission to make the world safer through intelligent compliance solutions,” he said.

“This investment represents an exciting milestone for Napier AI, and we are committed to delivering long-term value for both the local economy and our global clients.”

Invest NI chief executive Kieran Donoghue said: “Attracting industry leaders like Napier AI is a key focus of our new business strategy which emphasises driving economic growth through high-value inward investment, innovation and the creation of quality jobs.”