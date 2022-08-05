Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London Stock Exchange starts £750m shares buyback after profits jump

LSEG said profitability was solid as it stayed on track with costs and savings targets.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 05 August 2022 08:06
The London Stock Exchange Group has announced a £750m shares buyback after reporting a surge in profits (Nick Ansell/PA)
The London Stock Exchange Group has announced a £750m shares buyback after reporting a surge in profits (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Archive)

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is to hand £750 million to shareholders over the next year after posting bumper profits.

The financial markets and data business confirmed plans to hand the funds to investors through a shares buyback after revealing that pre-tax profits jumped by 73% to £803 million over the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year.

It said it was buoyed by stronger revenue growth and cost management as it highlighted “good momentum” going into the second half of the year.

LSEG said profitability was also solid as it stayed on track with costs and savings targets from the almost £20 billion takeover of Refinitiv it sealed in 2020.

Recommended

It held firm on its financial targets for the rest of the year as a result.

The company said it saw progress “across all divisions” over the half-year, as it revealed a 23.7% increase in total income to £3.73 billion for the period.

Chief executive David Schwimmer said: “LSEG has delivered a strong first-half performance with continued revenue growth across our businesses.

“We are managing costs well and we continue to make progress on achievement of synergies.

“Our cash generation is allowing us to actively deploy capital across organic and inorganic investments, grow our dividend and commence a share buyback programme, driving further value for our shareholders.

“We are successfully executing on our strategy, have good momentum going into the second half and our targets remain unchanged.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in