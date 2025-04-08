London stocks begin recovery after global market turmoil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London’s financial markets recovered some ground on Tuesday morning after days of market turmoil spurred by President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Markets across Europe were in positive territory during early trading as sentiment calmed.

London’s FTSE 100 was firmly higher after trading opened, but was still almost 10% lower since Wednesday, after a dismal week for City stocks.

The index of London’s biggest publicly-listed firms was 1.8% higher at 7,839.2 points on Tuesday morning.

Aerospace and defence stocks led the risers on the index, with Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems making notable gains.

All other indexes on the London Stock Exchange were also in the green.

It follows a more positive session for Asian markets, with Hong Kong’s influential Hang Seng index up 1.5% and Japan’s Nikkei up 6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax index was up 0.85% for the morning, while the French Cac 40 was 0.82% higher.

“After multiple punishing sessions, stock markets appear to have started their road to recovery,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“These are small wins in terms of asset movements but big wins for the state of the broader market given the bloodbath we’ve endured since ‘Liberation Day’ last week.

“The stabilising of markets will be welcomed with open arms.”

The improvement comes after a torrid week for the financial markets after President Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement on Wednesday that he will introduce sweeping tariff increases for dozens of countries.

On Monday, major global markets suffered another particularly bruising day after the president threatened to ramp up tariffs against China when the country announced retaliatory tariff action.

As a result, the FTSE plummeted by 352.9 points, or 4.38%, to 7,702.08 – its lowest closing price for more than a year – at the end of trading on Monday.

Meanwhile, sterling hit a month-low against the dollar and dropped to its lowest level against the euro since August last year.