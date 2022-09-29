Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

M&G break-up is not on the cards, says new boss

Incoming chief executive Andrea Rossi said the group’s combination was a ‘competitive advantage’.

Holly Williams
Thursday 29 September 2022 13:49
M&G’s new chief executive has ruled out plans for a break-up of the investment and savings group (M&G/PA)
M&G’s new chief executive has ruled out plans for a break-up of the investment and savings group (M&G/PA)

M&G’s new chief executive has ruled out a break-up of the investment and savings group as he was unveiled as the group’s incoming boss.

Andrea Rossi, the former chief executive of Axa Investment Management, said the group’s combination of being an asset owner and asset manager was a “competitive advantage” and that a break-up was not on the cards, despite recent calls for action to drive growth.

The combination of being an asset owner and asset manager is a very competitive advantage and one of the main reasons I have joined

Andrea Rossi, M&G's incoming chief executive

M&G said Mr Rossi would join on October 10, when John Foley will retire after seven years in the role.

Mr Foley will remain as an adviser to M&G until December 31.

Recommended

Mr Rossi told the PA news agency: “There will be no break up of M&G.

“The combination of being an asset owner and asset manager is a very competitive advantage and one of the main reasons I have joined.”

Mr Rossi said he would instead look to focus on organic growth within the group but would consider deal opportunities as long as they “deliver sufficient returns”.

He added that while market turmoil and the cost-of-living crisis may affect appetite among smaller retail investors to save, this was a time for people to stick to savings plans.

He said: “Clearly if you don’t have money to pay for your heating at the end of the month or don’t have money to eat, it’s a concern.

“You may think you don’t have money to put into your savings plan but this is the moment you should try, if you can, to stick to your savings plan.”

He said these are “volatile and unpredictable times” but added: “We invest for the long term and help our clients save responsibly over the long term.”

Mr Rossi has 22 years’ experience in the global insurance and asset management sectors, mainly through his time at Axa.

He has most recently been a senior adviser to Boston Consulting Group but will step down from this role following his appointment at M&G.

Recommended

M&G demerged from insurance giant Prudential three years ago when its former parent looked to focus on Asia and Africa.

M&G has £349 billion of assets under management and also has a £211 billion retail and savings arm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in