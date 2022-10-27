Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Made.com ends sale process after search for rescue bid fails

Bosses said they have realised there is “no reasonable prospect” that an acceptable rescue bid will be tabled.

August Graham
Thursday 27 October 2022 09:56
(MADE.com/PA)
(MADE.com/PA)

Teetering furniture seller Made.com has abandoned hopes of finding a buyer to save it from the cliff edge a day after suspending sales to new customers.

Bosses said they have realised there is “no reasonable prospect” that an acceptable rescue bid will be tabled.

As a result the business ended a month-long sale process which the business had hoped could inject the cash needed to stay afloat.

The board of Made will continue to look to preserve value for its creditors and shareholders as part of the ongoing strategic review and a further update will be made as and when appropriate

Made.com

“Having considered the nature of ongoing discussions with interested parties as part of the company’s strategic review process, the board has concluded that there is no reasonable prospect that an offer for the company will be forthcoming and has accordingly decided to terminate the formal sales process,” the company said.

Recommended

Last week Made said that “a number of non-binding indicative proposals” had been received from potential buyers.

However, by Tuesday the company was forced to tell shareholders that the talks had failed to come up with an acceptable bid. Its shares fell 93% after the announcement.

It marks another step along a tough road for the furniture seller. Customers have been tightening their belts in recent months, and costs have also risen.

The business said it might have to cut staff numbers and would need to secure £70 million in funding to last through the next 18 months.

Shares rebounded 20% on Thursday morning. However, they are still down 90% compared with where they were last Friday.

“The board of Made will continue to look to preserve value for its creditors and shareholders as part of the ongoing strategic review and a further update will be made as and when appropriate,” the business said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in