Manchester Airports Group records annual loss of £320m
The group said its combined losses for the last two years stand at £694 million.
The owner of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports lost £320 million during the 12 months to the end of March as passenger numbers were a third of pre-pandemic levels.
Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said its combined losses for the last two years stand at £694 million.
Compared with 2018/19, revenues were down 80% in 2020/21 and 48% during the following year.
The group served 20.5 million passengers in the 12 months to the end of March.
That was more than triple the figure for the previous year, which was affected by coronavirus lockdowns.
However, it was just a third of the 2019/20 total as pandemic travel restrictions were in place in the UK for 11 months of the period.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.