Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Manufacturing sector continues decline as inflation weighs

The score of 48.4 in the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey is a slight recovery from 47.3 in August – a 27-month low.

August Graham
Monday 03 October 2022 11:08
Material costs have increased significantly for British manufacturers. (Rui Vieira/PA)
Material costs have increased significantly for British manufacturers. (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Wire)

After growing every month since coming out of its pandemic downturn, the UK’s manufacturing sector has been tipped into a third monthly contraction sparked by soaring inflation.

A closely followed survey suggests that manufacturing activity in the country slowed again in September.

The 48.4 score in the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey shows that the sector was in firm decline last month. However, it is a slight recovery from 47.3 in August – a 27-month low.

Anything below 50 is considered a contraction in the sector.

Manufacturers told the surveyors that their customers are postponing or cancelling orders due to rising uncertainty, inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Recommended

“Manufacturing businesses continued to feel an autumnal chill in September as declining sales, higher costs and a depressed marketplace pulled the sector down into contraction for a third month in a row,” said John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS).

“Supply chain managers were buying less as customers either failed to place orders or cancelled work in hand.”

He said that problems at the port of Felixstowe had weighed on exports, which contracted at the quickest pace since May 2020. Demand was lower from the US, the EU and China, survey respondents said.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The downturn in UK manufacturing continued at the end of the third quarter, meaning the goods producing sector looks set to have acted as a drag on GDP (gross domestic product).

“Manufacturers have once again cut back production as new order intakes declined for the fourth successive month.

“Factories are reporting tough market conditions both at home and abroad.

Recommended

“Disappointingly, exports continue to fall despite the more competitive exchange rate.

“There was also less positive news on the price front, with rates of inflation in input costs and selling prices both picking up in September, linked in part to import costs rising due to the weaker pound.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in