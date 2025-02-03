Markets partially recover after Trump delays Mexico tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global stock markets partially recovered from sharp falls earlier on Monday as investors scrambled to react to US President Donald Trump imposing trade tariffs on Canada and China, but delaying similar measures for Mexico.

The FTSE 100 had slumped early in the day, as Mr Trump said the UK is “out of line”, but eventually made a partial comeback to close 1% down.

It was still the biggest one-day drop of 2025 so far, but the UK’s blue chip share index was shielded from the worst of the falls as the US president said he thinks a deal “can be worked out” with Britain.

Although the declines are sharp, there is a sense that they could have been worse Kathleen Brooks, XTB

European stocks suffered steeper declines, after Mr Trump said tariffs on goods from the EU will “definitely” happen.

The Cac 40 in France and Germany’s Dax both slumped early in the day, but finished about 1.3% and 1.5% down, respectively.

It follows Mr Trump’s move over the weekend to slap harsh 25% tariffs on Canada and another 10% on China.

The policy has sparked fears of a global trade war, after Canada was quick to retaliate with tariffs of its own.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump agreed to pause similar tariffs on Mexico after the country’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, agreed to deploy troops to its border with the US in last ditch talks.

The agreement appeared to allay some investor fears, with Wall Street stocks jumping shortly after the news to reverse similar falls in early trading.

The S&P 500 was 0.6% down as UK markets were closing, while the Dow Jones was just 0.2% down.

Nonetheless, the tariffs on Canada and China, due to take effect on Tuesday night, have sparked fears of a global trade war, with similar tit-for-tat measures being implemented more widely.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading firm XTB, said: “Although the declines are sharp, there is a sense that they could have been worse.”

She said Monday’s market moves suggest investors expect “temporary tariffs only”, but adding that means the longer they last, “the more damaging they will be to the global economy”.

“Thus, if Trump does not reverse course on tariffs, then this could be the calm before the storm for stock markets.”

Asian markets suffered heavy falls overnight as they were the first to react, with Japan’s Nikkei slumping 2.7% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 1% lower.

Mainland Chinese markets remain shut for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday until Wednesday.

Carmakers were among the biggest share casualties in Europe, with Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Daimler Truck, Continental and Porsche dropping in value.

Cars are among the EU’s biggest exports to the US, but are also one of Mr Trump’s major gripes with the trade deficit that the US has with the bloc.

In the UK, luxury car firm Aston Martin closed the day about 2.4% lower.

The pound bounced back from early falls against the US dollar, up about 0.6% at 1.23 dollars as markets were closing.