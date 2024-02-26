Mayor says pay deal for transport workers in London is ‘welcome news’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

London’s mayor has welcomed news that unions representing transport workers in the capital have accepted a pay offer.

His statement follows an announcement by Unite that its members had overwhelmingly voted in favour of the deal.

The mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m delighted that this pay offer has now been accepted by all four unions.

“This welcome news is a reminder of what can be achieved when you engage and talk with transport workers and I look forward to continuing working with Transport for London and the unions to deliver the world-class transport network Londoners deserve.”

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “It’s good that the 2023 pay talks have finally concluded.

“Aslef will be submitting our claim for improvements to pay and conditions for 2024 in the next few weeks”

Unite said the deal accepted by its members will see pay for 2023 increase by between 5.8% and 11% with the lowest paid grades receiving the largest increases.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was an important pay deal which was secured by workers standing firm and ensuring an improved offer was made.

“Unite always prioritises the job, pay and conditions of its members and is why the union will always give its full support to other workers on London’s transport network who fully deserve a fair pay increase.”

Unite’s regional secretary for London and Eastern Steve O’Donnell said: “This pay deal was an important step forward but it is far from the end of the road.

“Unite will ensure that TfL and the Mayor’s office, make decent pay offers for all public sector transport workers in London.”